Trial for man accused of murdering Winter Park caretaker to start Monday

Scott Nelson, left, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Jennifer Fulford, right.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The trial for the man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caretaker is set to start on Monday, almost two years after the investigators said he committed the crimes.

According to the court docket, Scott Nelson rejected a plea deal from the state last week. It's unclear what deal prosecutors offered Nelson.

Jury selection is set to start at 9 a.m. Monday. The 55-year-old is accused of kidnapping and killing 56-year-old Jennifer Fulford in September 2017.

Fulford was a caretaker in Winter Park. Her body was found in west Orange County days after she disappeared from her job.

Investigators said she was kidnapped from her employer's home. She was reported missing after she didn't pick up her boss' son from school.

Police released surveillance video that caught Nelson using Fulford's debit card and tracked him down to Jacksonville. He was charged with theft and then her murder.

Nelson was already out on federal probation for armed robbery at the time of his arrest.

In April, Nelson was found competent to stand trail after months of delays. News 6 spoke to Fulford's sister, Kathy Cook, after that hearing.

"It's hard to celebrate right now," Cook said. "Did you feel like he was competent?" News 6 asked. "You know, I think he probably was, but I don't know. I just can't say anything else."

News 6 also got copies of letters Nelson sent to the judge. In one letter he confessed to committing unsolved armed bank robberies and has information about eight other homicides.

Nelson is charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show the trial is expected to last at least a month.

Nelson could face the death penalty if convicted.

Check back for updates to this developing story.



