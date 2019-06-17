Trump 2020 campaign rally attendees should prepare for standing, heat and rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolon said it will take the "entire Central Florida law enforcement community to make an event like this happen" ahead of President Donald Trump's campaign event Tuesday.

Rolon, interim Orlando fire chief Rich Wales and Orlando Transportation Director Billy Hattaway held a media briefing Monday to explain how city officials are preparing for the rally at Amway Center.

Trump is expected to kick off his 2020 presidential reelection campaign Tuesday at the rally. More than 100,000 have requested tickets, according to the president, and people started lining up more than 40 hours ahead of the event.

Amway Center holds 20,000 people.

Residents and visitors should expect to see an increased police presence downtown on the day of the event and specialized officers will be standing by in case any kind of crowd control is necessary.

Rolon said he didn't think 100,000 people would come to attend the event but "we're preparing for whatever crowd comes to the downtown area."

The chief encouraged people to carpool or avoid the area if they don't have business downtown Tuesday.

Roads around downtown will begin closing at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Click here for details on parking, road closures and public transportation.

Wales said Orlando fire paramedics and crews are preparing to treat heat-related health issues as people will be standing in line for hours.

Wales said his main concern is that visitors from out of town who attend the event won't be used to Florida's humidity, heat and afternoon lightning storms.

Tuesday's forecast includes a 70% chance of rain in the afternoon at the time of the event.

"First and foremost we are preparing for heat safety," Wales said.

A climate-controlled medical tent will be set up outside Amway Center and Orlando Fire Department staff will be inside and outside the venue.

"Plan ahead for your visit, drink lots of water, wear light clothing," Wales said.

At least three groups had started the permitting process to host counterprotests to the Trump campaign rally, according to Rolon.

Those protesters will not be set up near the waiting queue to get into Amway Center.

“We’re going to afford everyone their First Amendment right,” Rolon said.

A protest that will be held blocks away from the rally Tuesday will also include a giant "Baby Trump" balloon.

People who live and work downtown said they're preparing for reality of what Tuesday could mean with the traffic and the weather.



"It’s going to be hard to find somewhere to park, it’s going to be hard to find somewhere to eat," said downtown resident Bridgette Bayley. "I think my best advice for other people is going to be if you don’t have to leave the house don’t."

