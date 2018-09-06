Turning right on red now allowed at tricky Winter Park intersection

WINTER PARK, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

We all have a driving routine and when that routine changes, it may take time for us to get used to it. There’s construction all across Central Florida and at some point, these construction sites will end, leaving huge changes to the area.

Several Winter Park residents reached out, curious about a commonly used intersection. They were referring to eastbound Lee Road approaching Orlando Avenue.

Previously, you could not make a right turn on red in that area at any time. The intersection also happens to be monitored by a red-light camera.

[WEB EXTRA: Submit your traffic safety question to Trooper Steve]

Now, the no-right-on-red signs are gone and have been replaced by a sign stating “Stop Here on Red." This sign designates where you should stop according to the traffic light that you are facing.

People have still asked: Can I make the right? Yes, you can but it’s not a suggestion -- you must stop completely prior to make your right turn and make sure you’re not violating someone’s right of way.

Now heed the warning because the red light camera there will take a photo of you fail to come to a complete stop.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.