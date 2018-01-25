UCF police release sketch of man in recent suspicious encounters

ORLANDO, Fla. - University of Central Florida police on Thursday released a sketch of a man suspected in a string of attempted battery cases involving female students on campus.

"Please RT! Recognize him? This is our suspect in the recent battery cases at #UCF. If you have info, call UCFPD at 407-823-5555," UCF police tweeted.

UCF said Monday that a student was approached by a man who asked for help with his vehicle inside Garage C.

The man wore glasses and a gray sweater and dark-colored pants. Police said he appeared to be the age of a college student and spoke with an accent.

The woman told dispatchers that the man didn't touch her, but it was obvious that he tried to assault her.

"He just tried to sexually assault me. Because it was really clear, it was really clear what his intentions were, like the way he approached, everything," she said.

A spokeswoman for the department said Tuesday afternoon that investigators don't have many leads in the case, and that they still need the community's help.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to them by calling 407-823-5555, or 911 in an emergency.

Campus police said the description of the man in the attempted battery Monday night matches that of the man involved in two similar incidents that happened on campus within the past month and a half.

UCF is offering more self-defense classes in the wake of the recent incidents.

