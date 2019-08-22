UCF sorority suspended for fall semester over salacious group chat

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida has officially disciplined a sorority weeks after a member came forward with screen shots of a group chat that included talk of underage drinking, fake IDs and at least one sexually suggestive photo.

The investigation into the Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Delta Pi began earlier this month when a sister who was studying abroad shared her concerns with the university, specifically highlighting a photo that she found inappropriate.

"She was in a compromised state wherein a sister took a sexually questionable photo of her and covered her direct genitalia with a CAKE EMOJI and then posted to an internet messaging platform," the report said.

The messages, which began in October, included members offering cash for someone to complete their school assignments or to sell them a fake ID, pictures of sisters drinking and images that showed young women lying by a toilet or in bushes, records show.

As a result of the investigation, the university found ADPi in violation of rules related to possessing or providing fraudulent identification, disruptive conduct, harmful behavior, alcohol-related misconduct, advertising media that highlights illegal behavior and academic misconduct.

They were found to not have violated rules related to breaking the law, drug-related misconduct, underage drinking, creating a fake document or identification and harassment.

The organization will be suspended for the fall 2019 semester, meaning the group cannot participate in or host any university events, including intramurals, socials and mixers. Members do not have to move out of the sorority's on-campus house.

As part of the disciplinary action, the sorority must revise its membership plan to emphasize alcohol use expectations and academic integrity, submit an internal communications protocol plan, create a video to be shared with Greek life discussing the importance of following university rules and complete national action plan requirements.

If the sorority does not comply with the requirements, it could be suspended for additional semesters.

The group has seven days to file an appeal.

