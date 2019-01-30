UCF student had fully automatic AR-15 in his car on campus, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A University of Central Florida student was arrested Tuesday on allegations of having a modified AR-15 in his car at an on-campus dorm, police said.

UCF police said Max Bennett Chambers, 19, a sophomore mechanical engineering major, was arrested on felony charges of possessing a machine gun and a bump fire stock.

Police said a Crimeline tip led them to Chambers, who had a modified AR-15; two completed DIAS and one in the manufacturing progress; knives that violated campus housing policy; and several legally owned firearms that were in compliance with university policy.

DIAS are internal devices that when installed, increase the rate of fire, turning a semiautomatic weapon into an automatic weapon, police said.

Police said Chambers did not threaten anyone.

“At no time was there an expressed threat to the university community. However, any violation of state law and university policies related to firearms is concerning in this day and age” UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said. “We’re grateful for the anonymous reporting and our partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, both of which enabled us to take swift action and get these illegal devices off our campus. We can’t say it enough: If you see something, say something, and we’ll do something.”

[GENERATION UNDER FIRE: News 6 explores gun-related issues | Submit your questions]

DIAS are prohibited in Florida as part of the bump stock ban that took effect in October. A federal ban on bump stocks, including DIAS, takes effect this March.

In accordance with state law, university policy allows adults to possess lawfully concealed firearms or weapons within a private conveyance, such as a vehicle, as long as the items are securely encased or otherwise not readily accessible for immediate use. The policy prohibits the possession, use or storage of weapons on university owned or controlled property, including residence halls.

UCF police said officers talked to Chambers in spring 2018 for a report of a weapons policy violation in his on-campus residence. Chambers was in possession of a part of a firearm, which is not illegal but was a violation of campus policies, police said. Officers said they explained the laws about weapons to Chambers.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.