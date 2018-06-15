UCF suspends Delta Sigma Phi after 'revenge porn' lawsuit filed

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Office of Student Conduct suspended the university chapter of Delta Sigma Phi two days after a lawsuit was filed in Orlando accusing fraternity members of sharing "revenge porn" in a secret Facebook group.

According to a lawsuit -- filed Wednesday on behalf of a university student from Arizona by Michael Avenatti, the attorney also representing adult film star Stormy Daniels -- fraternity members are posting images and videos of their "sexual conquests" in a private Facebook group called "Dog Pound."

The woman and one of the defendants were in a long-distance relationship, according to the allegations. During her visits, the defendant recorded some of their private sexual activities. In October, he distributed one of the videos to some of his Delta Sigma Phi fraternity brothers. The video was later posted to the secret Facebook group.

Three students named as defendants in the lawsuit are currently enrolled at UCF; two of the defendants are former students. The ex-boyfriend is no longer enrolled at UCF, university officials confirmed.

According to the complaint, at the time the images were posted to the "Dog Pound" Facebook group, they were all UCF students and members of Delta Sigma Phi.

UCF's Office of Student Conduct said Friday the chapter has been placed on interim suspension, pending the investigation into violations of student conduct. According to the letter sent to Delta Sigma Phi, the fraternity was suspended on grounds that it is accused of violating the Golden Rule Student Handbook with harmful behavior, sexual misconduct, exploitation and disruptive conduct.

A representative of the fraternity is required to attend a student conduct hearing on June 29 to address the allegations.

"These allegations are contrary to our core values," a UCF spokesperson said Friday. "If anyone believes they may have been impacted in this case, UCF wants to hear from you."

Any potential victims are asked to visit www.LetsBeClear.ucf.edu to learn options for seeking and filing a report.

A statement posted to the Delta Sigma Phi website on Thursday said the UCF chapter was placed on immediate suspension when the allegations came to light.

