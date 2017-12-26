UCF tops new vanity plates sold in 2017 in Orange County

The University of Central Florida vanity plate was the No. 1 new plate sold in 2017 in Orange County, accoridng to tax collector records.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County’s hometown university pride is strong, according to tax collector records that show the University of Central Florida vanity license plate was the No. 1 new plate purchased by drivers in 2017.

Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph announced in a news release Tuesday the top 10 vanity plates sold within the county for the year.

The top three new plates sold this year were UCF, Endless Summer and UF, in that order, according to the tax collectors office.

Drivers purchased 1,117 new UCF plates in 2017.

According to Orange County Tax Collector, numbers 6,729 UF license plates and 5,503 UCF plates are registered in Orange County.

The number of UCF plates will soon exceed the number of University of Florida plates, and has already surpassed the Florida State University plates currently on Central Florida roads.

UCF is one of the fastest-growing universities in the nation, with more than 64,000 students. It is the largest university in Florida.

There are currently more than 1.5 million vehicles registered in Florida, using 135 different specialty license plates.

