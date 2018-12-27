Ultimate list of New Year's Eve events around Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's a list of more than 20 events where you can ring in the new year around Orlando.
5 p.m. to close
Tapa Toro
Price: $35 from 5-7 p.m.; $75 from 9 p.m. to close
Take part in this five-course feast, which includes Champagne and live Flamenco dancing.
New Year’s Eve Party at Mango’s
7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Mango’s Tropical Café, International Drive
Price: from $50
Experience music, food, Champagne and more at this event.
7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
City of St. Cloud, New York and Pennsylvania avenues between 10th and 12th streets
Price: Free
There will be live music, food trucks, beer vendors and a Cloud Drop at midnight.
7:30 p.m.
The Edison
Price: $150
Guest must be 21 years and older to take part in this event, which features a special midnight toast.
8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Universal CityWalk
Price: $109.99 to $194.99
It’s an annual tradition featuring food, access to six clubs, drinks, a Champagne toast at midnight and a pyrotechnics show.
Rock ‘Til the Drop New Year’s Eve Party
8 p.m.
Hard Rock Live Orlando
Price: $135/day of
There will be live music, dinner buffet, dancing and a Champagne toast.
Enzian’s James Bond New Year’s Eve Party
8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Enzian Theater
Price: $99
There’s a costume contest, open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a ball drop at midnight.
New Year’s Eve 2019 on Wall Street
8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Wall Street Plaza
Price: $25-$30
You will have access to eight venues, an outdoor dance party, light show and a Champagne toast.
Church Street’s New Year’s Even 2019 Block Party
8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Church Street
Price: $39 and up
There will be four bars, a street party, fireworks and Orange Ball Drop at midnight.
New Year’s Eve at the Alfond Inn
8 p.m.
Alfond Inn
Price: $189/person New Year’s Eve Gala; $99/person Midnight and Beyond Dance Party
There’s two parties in one this year with a gala until 12:15 a.m. and then a Midnight and Beyond Dance Party.
8 p.m. to 1 .m.
Icebar Orlando
Price: $50-$125
Thornton Park New Year’s Eve Street Party
8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Graffiti Junktion
Price: $10-$200
This event features six venues, DJs, a Champagne toast and more.
New Year’s Eve Party on the Piazza
8:30 p.m.
Harbor Piazza at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
Price: $155
There will be food, dancing, a live opera performance, a sparkling toast and more.
New Year’s Bash Buffet at Wreckers
8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Gaylord Palms
Price: $50
There will be a live DJ, midnight balloon drop and party favors.
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Topgolf Orlando
Price: $225
There will be live entertainment, food and celebration at midnight that one won’t forget.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
World of Beer, Downtown Orlando
Price: $100
There will be an all-you-can-drink open bar along with an appetizer and dessert spread.
9 p.m.
Cuba Libre Orlando
Price: $100
There will be a buffet, DJ, dancing, reserved table and Champagne toast at midnight.
New Year’s Eve Celebration at Taverna Opa
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Taverna Opa
Price: $65
After you eat and dance the night away, watch belly dancers and fire shows.
NYE Block Party at Liam Fitzpatrick’s
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Liam Fitzpatrick’s, Lake Mary
Price: Free
It’s a block party offering a DJ, drink specials and more.
Nouveau: A Glamorous New Year’s Eve
9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Orlando Museum of Art
Price: $125/person; $225/couples
There will be an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts along with live music, a photo booth and a Champagne toast to go along with the fireworks display at midnight.
New Year’s Eve Bash with Preacher Lawson
9:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Orlando Improv
Price: $60
Ring in the New Year with a lot of laughs.
New Year’s Even Afterparty at Highball & Harvest
10 p.m.
Highball & Harvest
For those 21 and older, this event features handcrafted cocktails, small bites, live entertainment and a fireworks display over Grande Lake.
