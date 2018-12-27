Ultimate list of New Year's Eve events around Orlando area

Being on time: According to Yahoo! Travel, showing up late to a dinner party is not only fashionable but expected in Mexico, Greece and Canada.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's a list of more than 20 events where you can ring in the new year around Orlando.

New Year’s Eve at Tapa Toro

5 p.m. to close

Tapa Toro

Price: $35 from 5-7 p.m.; $75 from 9 p.m. to close

Take part in this five-course feast, which includes Champagne and live Flamenco dancing.

New Year’s Eve Party at Mango’s

7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Mango’s Tropical Café, International Drive

Price: from $50

Experience music, food, Champagne and more at this event.

Rockin’ The Cloud 2018

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

City of St. Cloud, New York and Pennsylvania avenues between 10th and 12th streets

Price: Free

There will be live music, food trucks, beer vendors and a Cloud Drop at midnight.

New Year’s Eve at The Edison

7:30 p.m.

The Edison

Price: $150

Guest must be 21 years and older to take part in this event, which features a special midnight toast.

Eve at Universal CityWalk

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Universal CityWalk

Price: $109.99 to $194.99

It’s an annual tradition featuring food, access to six clubs, drinks, a Champagne toast at midnight and a pyrotechnics show.

Rock ‘Til the Drop New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live Orlando

Price: $135/day of

There will be live music, dinner buffet, dancing and a Champagne toast.

Enzian’s James Bond New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Enzian Theater

Price: $99

There’s a costume contest, open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a ball drop at midnight.

New Year’s Eve 2019 on Wall Street

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Wall Street Plaza

Price: $25-$30

You will have access to eight venues, an outdoor dance party, light show and a Champagne toast.

Church Street’s New Year’s Even 2019 Block Party

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Church Street

Price: $39 and up

There will be four bars, a street party, fireworks and Orange Ball Drop at midnight.

New Year’s Eve at the Alfond Inn

8 p.m.

Alfond Inn

Price: $189/person New Year’s Eve Gala; $99/person Midnight and Beyond Dance Party

There’s two parties in one this year with a gala until 12:15 a.m. and then a Midnight and Beyond Dance Party.

NYE Masquerade Ball

8 p.m. to 1 .m.

Icebar Orlando

Price: $50-$125

Thornton Park New Year’s Eve Street Party

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Graffiti Junktion

Price: $10-$200

This event features six venues, DJs, a Champagne toast and more.

New Year’s Eve Party on the Piazza

8:30 p.m.

Harbor Piazza at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Price: $155

There will be food, dancing, a live opera performance, a sparkling toast and more.

New Year’s Bash Buffet at Wreckers

8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Gaylord Palms

Price: $50

There will be a live DJ, midnight balloon drop and party favors.

Ring in 2019 at Topgolf

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Topgolf Orlando

Price: $225

There will be live entertainment, food and celebration at midnight that one won’t forget.

Great Gatsby New Year’s Party

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

World of Beer, Downtown Orlando

Price: $100

There will be an all-you-can-drink open bar along with an appetizer and dessert spread.

Una Noche en Havana

9 p.m.

Cuba Libre Orlando

Price: $100

There will be a buffet, DJ, dancing, reserved table and Champagne toast at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Taverna Opa

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Taverna Opa

Price: $65

After you eat and dance the night away, watch belly dancers and fire shows.

NYE Block Party at Liam Fitzpatrick’s

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Liam Fitzpatrick’s, Lake Mary

Price: Free

It’s a block party offering a DJ, drink specials and more.

Nouveau: A Glamorous New Year’s Eve

9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Orlando Museum of Art

Price: $125/person; $225/couples

There will be an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts along with live music, a photo booth and a Champagne toast to go along with the fireworks display at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Bash with Preacher Lawson

9:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Orlando Improv

Price: $60

Ring in the New Year with a lot of laughs.

New Year’s Even Afterparty at Highball & Harvest

10 p.m.

Highball & Harvest

For those 21 and older, this event features handcrafted cocktails, small bites, live entertainment and a fireworks display over Grande Lake.





