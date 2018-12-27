News

Ultimate list of New Year's Eve events around Orlando area

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
iStock / sparkia

Being on time: According to Yahoo! Travel, showing up late to a dinner party is not only fashionable but expected in Mexico, Greece and Canada.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's a list of more than 20 events where you can ring in the new year around Orlando. 

 

More News Headlines

New Year’s Eve at Tapa Toro

5 p.m. to close
Tapa Toro
Price: $35 from 5-7 p.m.; $75 from 9 p.m. to close

Take part in this five-course feast, which includes Champagne and live Flamenco dancing. 

New Year’s Eve Party at Mango’s

7 p.m. to 3 a.m. 
Mango’s Tropical Café, International Drive
Price: from $50

Experience music, food, Champagne and more at this event.

Rockin’ The Cloud 2018

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. 
City of St. Cloud, New York and Pennsylvania avenues between 10th and 12th streets
Price: Free

There will be live music, food trucks, beer vendors and a Cloud Drop at midnight.

New Year’s Eve at The Edison

7:30 p.m. 
The Edison
Price: $150

Guest must be 21 years and older to take part in this event, which features a special midnight toast.

Eve at Universal CityWalk

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
Universal CityWalk
Price: $109.99 to $194.99

It’s an annual tradition featuring food, access to six clubs, drinks, a Champagne toast at midnight and a pyrotechnics show. 

Rock ‘Til the Drop New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m. 
Hard Rock Live Orlando
Price: $135/day of

There will be live music, dinner buffet, dancing and a Champagne toast.

Enzian’s James Bond New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. 
Enzian Theater
Price: $99

There’s a costume contest, open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music and a ball drop at midnight. 

New Year’s Eve 2019 on Wall Street

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
Wall Street Plaza
Price: $25-$30

You will have access to eight venues, an outdoor dance party, light show and a Champagne toast.

Church Street’s New Year’s Even 2019 Block Party

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
Church Street
Price: $39 and up

There will be four bars, a street party, fireworks and Orange Ball Drop at midnight.

New Year’s Eve at the Alfond Inn

8 p.m. 
Alfond Inn
Price: $189/person New Year’s Eve Gala; $99/person Midnight and Beyond Dance Party

There’s two parties in one this year with a gala until 12:15 a.m. and then a Midnight and Beyond Dance Party. 

NYE Masquerade Ball

8 p.m. to 1 .m. 
Icebar Orlando
Price: $50-$125

Thornton Park New Year’s Eve Street Party

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
Graffiti Junktion
Price: $10-$200

This event features six venues, DJs, a Champagne toast and more. 

New Year’s Eve Party on the Piazza

8:30 p.m. 
Harbor Piazza at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
Price: $155

There will be food, dancing, a live opera performance, a sparkling toast and more.

New Year’s Bash Buffet at Wreckers

8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Gaylord Palms
Price: $50

There will be a live DJ, midnight balloon drop and party favors.

Ring in 2019 at Topgolf

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 
Topgolf Orlando
Price: $225

There will be live entertainment, food and celebration at midnight that one won’t forget.

Great Gatsby New Year’s Party

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
World of Beer, Downtown Orlando
Price: $100

There will be an all-you-can-drink open bar along with an appetizer and dessert spread. 

Una Noche en Havana

9 p.m. 
Cuba Libre Orlando
Price: $100

There will be a buffet, DJ, dancing, reserved table and Champagne toast at midnight. 

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Taverna Opa

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Taverna Opa
Price: $65

After you eat and dance the night away, watch belly dancers and fire shows. 

NYE Block Party at Liam Fitzpatrick’s

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
Liam Fitzpatrick’s, Lake Mary
Price: Free

It’s a block party offering a DJ, drink specials and more.

Nouveau: A Glamorous New Year’s Eve

9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. 
Orlando Museum of Art
Price: $125/person; $225/couples

There will be an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts along with live music, a photo booth and a Champagne toast to go along with the fireworks display at midnight. 

New Year’s Eve Bash with Preacher Lawson

9:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. 
Orlando Improv
Price: $60

Ring in the New Year with a lot of laughs. 

New Year’s Even Afterparty at Highball & Harvest

10 p.m. 
Highball & Harvest

For those 21 and older, this event features handcrafted cocktails, small bites, live entertainment and a fireworks display over Grande Lake.


 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.