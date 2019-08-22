Unclaimed property, assets worth $312 million could be yours

ORLANDO, Fla. - Imagine finding money or property you never knew you had just by making a phone call.

News 6 is partnering with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and his staff Thursday to host a phone bank that will help connect Central Florida viewers with part of a cache of forgotten or lost items valued at nearly $2 billion.

Patronis said that, when people find out about the money, they often have mixed emotions.

“Sometimes people are a little embarrassed because they didn’t know the money was there,” he said.

The Central Florida portion of Florida’s current unclaimed property covers 1.3 million accounts and is estimated to be worth more than $312 million.

But not everyone will hit the jackpot.

For example, unclaimed accounts in Orange County range from a few pennies to $28,000.

Phone lines will open at 4 p.m. Thursday as staffers with the Division of Unclaimed Property

scour their laptops to check for potential unclaimed accounts linked to callers' names.

“Put in your current name, your maiden name, maybe a business you worked for," Patronis said.” "Once you put those names in there, a large list will pop up on the screen.”

Patronis said he recently connected with a legendary football coach who lives in Florida and issued him a check for $50,000.

Property that remains unclaimed will go to auction Saturday in Orlando.

The auction will start at 9 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel near Orlando Airport, located at 5555 Hazeltine Drive.

There is an auction preview Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One man’s Rolex watch has an opening bid of $5,900, while two womens' rings adorned with diamonds will get an opening bid of over $7,000 each.

Devin Galetta, a spokesperson for the CFO's office, said unclaimed property is a financial asset that is lost “or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner.”

Common types of unclaimed property:

Dormant bank accounts, five or more years old

Unclaimed insurance proceeds

Stocks

Dividends

Uncashed checks

Deposits

Credit balances and refunds

In addition to money and securities, unclaimed property includes tangible property:

Watches

Jewelry

Coins

Currency

Stamps

Historical items

Galetta said many of the items include “miscellaneous articles from abandoned safe deposit boxes.”

You can get details and review photos of many of the unclaimed items at FLTreasureHunt.gov.

The auction will be held Saturday at the Double Tree Orlando Airport on 5555 Hazeltine National Drive in Orlando.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.