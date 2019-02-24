Undocumented man arrested after hit-and-run crash that killed unborn baby

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of fleeing from a hit-and-run crash that killed an unborn baby has been arrested in Polk County, according to officials from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Bionel Cervin-Gomez, 48, was arrested Saturday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with great bodily injury or death and driving without a license causing death or great bodily injury. The crash killed the baby of a 22-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant.

Cervin-Gomez is an undocumented immigrant to the U.S. from Mexico. Deputies said the Department of Homeland Security has requested an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold on him.

On Friday, deputies posted a photo of a woman using Cervin-Gomez's debit card at an ATM on the PCSO Facebook page. That woman saw the post, recognized herself and contacted authorities.

While the woman was speaking to deputies, Cervin-Gomez called her to ask for a ride. Officials said they then arrested him at a home in Haines City.

Cervin-Gomez reportedly told authorities he left the scene of the crash because he does not have a driver's license. Officials previously said they believe he may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Cervin-Gomez is being held at the Polk County Jail without bond.

