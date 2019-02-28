New light projection show coming to Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

“Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle,” a dynamic, all-new light projection experience, comes to “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Illuminating the night sky and the side of Hogwart's Castle, a new light projection experience will be shown in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Orlando announced.

“Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” will debut later this year and will feature special effects, unleashing the darkest creatures and villains, including the notorious Lord Voldemort. Contrary to the lighter tone of other Harry Potter visual shows held at Universal in the past, this experience will be more intense and highlight the darkness that challenges good in the wizarding world.

After the sun sets, Dementors, Death Eaters and other formidable creatures will appear on the side of the castle, with Lord Voldemort casting the Patronus spell, one of the most difficult defense mechanisms in the Dark Arts.

An exclusive musical arrangement will accompany the light show to help bring it to life. The music based on original "Harry Potter" movie scores will be conducted by William Ross and recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra in London.

Last week, Universal Orlando announced the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride that will come to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on June 13 in Islands of Adventure. Guests will board Hagrid's beloved motorbike and sidecar to fly on a family-friendly roller coaster through the wizarding world and witness some of the land's most magical creatures.

