Unlicensed contractor never repaired Irma-damaged roof, officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An unlicensed contractor swindled a Rockledge woman out of thousands of dollars for repairs on her Hurricane Irma-damaged roof that he never completed, according to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

The victim said she paid Don Fulton $5,304.07 on Feb. 10, 2018, to re-roof her home, but when she checked with the city of Rockledge, she realized no one had applied for a permit to complete the work, the report said.

Fulton, 41, began working on the home but stopped after the victim expressed concern over the lack of permits, documents from the Rockledge Police Department said. Fulton told the woman to "stop stressing" and insisted he would get the permits but never did, according to the affidavit.

Records show Fulton faces charges of contracting without a license during a state of emergency and falsely identifying as a contractor.

