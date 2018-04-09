Fake contractor accepted money but never did post-Irma repairs, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of accepting a nearly $2,000 payment to make repairs after Hurricane Irma while posing as a licensed contractor, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

The victim said she gave Roy Cleon Estes III a check for $1,825 on Oct. 5 as a down payment for repairs she needed done on her fence after the storm, according to the report. When Estes first met the victim on Sept. 20, he told her that he was licensed to make repairs, police said.

[READ: How to see if a contractor is licensed to make repairs]

Police said the victim reported in January that Estes still had not made the repairs or issued a refund and that he was refusing to communicate with her.

A search through the Brevard County Licensing Regulation and Enforcement and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation showed that Estes has never been a licensed contractor in Florida, according to the affidavit.

Estes was arrested Monday morning on charges of grand theft and falsely identifying as a contractor. Police said Estes' arrest took several months because he fled to Okeechobee.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.