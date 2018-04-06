New clues sought 2 years after woman's body found dismembered

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two years to the day that a woman's dismembered body was found in Orange County, detectives discussed the case hoping to generate new leads.

The body of Ethel "Shannon" McCarson, 42, was found dismembered on April 6, 2016, in a wooded area along Old Winter Garden Road.

Surveillance video captured two days before McCarson's body was found shows her talking to another woman at the Greyhound Bus Depot at 555 N. John Young Parkway, deputies said. She then got into a white vehicle, which drove away.

In the video, McCarson was wearing what authorities said appeared to be a light-colored sleeveless shirt and a scarf around her neck. She was also carrying a bag across her chest and had her blond hair tied in a bun, according to the Sheriff's Office. She

"We just want to talk to the people who last saw her alive," an Orange County sheriff's detective said. "We have no reason to believe they're involved in her death."

Officials said McCarson was from Georgia but traveled frequently to Panama City and Orlando.

She spoke with her sister and mother often, including the last time she was traveling to Orlando, officials said. They said McCarson seemed to be in a good mood, according to investigators.

Anyone with information that helps solve the case could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000, deputies said.

