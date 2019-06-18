UPDATES: President Donald Trump set to announce re-election bid in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump is set to announce his re-election bid at his rally at the Amway Center in Orlando Tuesday night.

Some supporters lined up more than 40 hours before he was scheduled to show up.

6:15 p.m.

President Trump lands in Orlando.

5:30 p.m.

White House officials said President Trump is expected to land in Orlando at 6:20 p.m.

News 6 anchor Matt Austin interviewed Vice President Mike Pence to ask why Central Florida is so important in the 2020 election.

5 p.m.

Supporters started to fill the seats at the Amway Center three hours before the president's scheduled speech.

News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval said around 500 media members are credentialed for the event.

He said there are even media members from London and Australia for the event tonight.

President Trump is hoping to raise $7 million by midnight.

In a campaign email blast today, @POTUS said he wanted to raise $7M by midnight. @news6wkmg — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) June 18, 2019

Since 1992, the presidential candidate who carries the majority of the counties on the Interstate 4 corridor from St. Petersburg to Daytona has won the general election, according to University of Central Florida history professor and News 6 political analyst Jim Clark.

