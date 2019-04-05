US 1 blocked in Melbourne after bicycle, vehicle collide

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A bicycle wreck on U.S. 1 had northbound traffic slowed just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said a vehicle and a cyclist were involved in the wreck near U.S. 1 and University Boulevard, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Traffic will be slowed in the area until around 9:30 a.m.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the wreck or the condition of the cyclist.

