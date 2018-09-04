Largo residents urged to check sheds, wooded areas for boy in Amber Alert case

LARGO, Fla. - Largo police have released video of a possible witness who might have spoken with a woman shortly before her 2-year-old son went missing, prompting the state to issue an Amber Alert.

Officials said the video shows a man at a gas station on East Bay Drive at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, hours after 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau was last seen. The boy's mother told authorities she and her son were walking on East Bay Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man who gave the name of Antwan in a Toyota Camry offered them a ride.

An altercation took place once they were inside the vehicle, and the boy's mother was knocked unconscious. When she woke up around 1:30 a.m. in a wooded area of Largo Central Park, Jordan was nowhere to be found, officials said.

Police said the man in the video likely spoke with Jordan's mother the night he went missing, and now they would like to speak to him about the case. They also asked residents in the area to check yards, sheds, wooded areas or anywhere else on their property where a small child could hide.

Jordan is reported to be about 2 feet 6 inches tall weighing 30 pounds. Jordan was last seen wearing a blue shirt with "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black-and-white stripe and black Nike sneakers with black socks. He has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

The man known as Antwan is approximately 25 years old. He is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, dreadlocks and gold teeth. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AMD1" logo.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or who has information concerning Jordan's whereabouts is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.

