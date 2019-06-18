Group announces protest details for Trump's Orlando rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - Puerto Rican and Latino organizations announced a planned protest ahead of President Trump's re-election announcement in Orlando.

On Tuesday, the president will be officially launching his 2020 campaign during an 8 p.m. rally at the Amway Center.

Prior to the announcement, Latinos United are holding a rally of their own at Stonewall, which is a few blocks away from the arena.

Elected officials, including Rep. Darren Soto, were at a news conference as members of the community asked people to show up at the protest planned for Tuesday in downtown Orlando.

Soto and others spoke during the news conference, saying Trump failed Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and blaming him for the separation of families at the border.

One of the elected officials here is @RepDarrenSoto. He said the president failed Puerto Rico and blamed him for separation of families at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/xhku8Pksqr — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 17, 2019

Because of how large the Puerto Rican community is in Central Florida, the groups said it's disrespectful that Trump is choosing to launch his re-election campaign in Orlando.

With Central Florida being a critical piece to the presidential election, the groups said it is important for the region's growing Puerto Rican and Latino population to be heard.

"If we can turn out the vote here, it is the end game and would deny President Trump a second term," Soto said.

Alianza for Progress, Boricua Vota, For Our Future, Faith in Florida and Mi Familia Vota Education Fund are all organizations taking part in the #winwithlove rally. The groups are asking protesters to gather three blocks from the Amway Center. Demonstrations will begin starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

These are some of the signs protestors will be holding during the Latinos United rally. Demonstration will begin starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. President Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. https://t.co/hvKLh6b2G5 pic.twitter.com/xurzS89jKh — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 17, 2019

Trump supporters started lining up for Tuesday's rally early Monday..

