WATCH: Video shows bear opening car door, helping self to snack

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. - A video is going viral after a security camera at a Lake Tahoe home caught a bear helping itself to a snack inside a car.

Renters of the vacation home said they couldn't believe their eyes after seeing video of the bear approaching the car and standing on its back two legs to open one of the back doors.

After the bear managed to open the door, it climbed inside and found a bag of snacks.

After a short time, it climbed out of the back seat and took off with the bag in its mouth, completely forgetting to shut the door behind it.

Watch the snack theft for yourself in the video player above.

