Water main break reported on Narcoossee Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A water main break on Narcoossee Road in Orlando has prompted officials to close the area to traffic Thursday night.

Vehicles moving southbound on Narcoossee Road will be diverted between Dowden Road and Northlake Parkway, city officials said. One lane is open for northbound traffic on Narcoossee Road from the Northlake Parkway intersection.

The closure is expected to last until at least 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Orlando police officers and construction crews are on scene to address the issue.

