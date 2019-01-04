Lawmaker breaks down bill aimed at removing red-light cameras in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Over the last decade, millions of drivers in Central Florida have traveled through an intersection that has a red-light camera, but those cameras -- and the $158 tickets that sometimes follow -- could go dark in the Sunshine State.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, has proposed a new bill that would no longer allow any municipalities in Florida to operate the cameras.

The law implementing the cameras was passed with the promise of reducing wrecks at intersections, but according to a newly released report, crashes have actually increased since it went into effect.

Sabatini told News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" that he believes the cameras are only used as a money grabber for local government.

"It's suspicious," Sabatini said. "We shouldn't have a penalty program providing money for what we need in our communities, but some have already taken the lead."

The city of Apopka is the latest in a growing list of communities that have gotten rid of the red-light cameras.

"People want to make the right decision, but it's not really curbing behavior," Sabatini said. "I think it's a failed program."

The bill to ban red-light cameras in the state will be brought up during the next legislative session in March.

Sabatini also addressed other items he's working to pass, including legislation aimed at improving Florida's environment.

