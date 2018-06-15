'The Weekly' talks plans for Orange County with sheriff candidates

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County voters will soon choose a new sheriff following the announcement that current Sheriff Jerry Demings is running for county mayor.

As of now, four candidates are running to replace Demings, including Orlando police Chief John Mina, former Eatonville police Chief Eric McIntyre, businessman Daryl Sheppard and former Florida Highway Patrol Chief Jose "Joe" Lopez.

Sunday on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth," each candidate will explain their very different backgrounds and how they plan to run one of the largest departments in the state.

All four candidates have between Monday and June 22 to qualify for the special election.

