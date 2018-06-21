'The Weekly' talks coaster derailment, other hot topics with Orlando lawyer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just days after a roller coaster derailed in Daytona Beach, injuring six people, attorney Matt Morgan announced that he was representing three victims, including one woman who suffered serious injuries.
This Sunday, on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com," Justin Warmoth sits down with Morgan to speak about a potential lawsuit, the victims' injuries, and who is legally at fault for the derailment.
More News Headlines
- Questions remain after roller coaster derails hours after passing inspection
- Daytona Beach roller coaster was closed for a month, reopened day it derailed
- Roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach, throws 2 riders 34 feet to the ground
- Florida judge lifts stay on smokable medical marijuana
- Florida smokable medical marijuana ruling put on hold
Morgan will also discuss the ongoing fight with Gov. Rick Scott over patients smoking medical marijuana, the bridge collapse at Florida International University earlier this year, politics in Florida and whether he has any interest in running for office one day.
Use the links below to follow along on "The Weekly:"
- 5 things we know about the Daytona Beach roller coaster derailment
- At least 6 dead after Florida bridge collapses, authorities say
- Florida smokable medical marijuana ruling put on hold
- Attorney John Morgan leaves Democratic Party, won't seek nomination for governor
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.