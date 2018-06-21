'The Weekly' talks coaster derailment, other hot topics with Orlando lawyer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just days after a roller coaster derailed in Daytona Beach, injuring six people, attorney Matt Morgan announced that he was representing three victims, including one woman who suffered serious injuries.

This Sunday, on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com," Justin Warmoth sits down with Morgan to speak about a potential lawsuit, the victims' injuries, and who is legally at fault for the derailment.

Morgan will also discuss the ongoing fight with Gov. Rick Scott over patients smoking medical marijuana, the bridge collapse at Florida International University earlier this year, politics in Florida and whether he has any interest in running for office one day.

