5 things we know about the Daytona Beach roller coaster derailment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Here's what we know about a Daytona Beach roller coaster derailment that injured several riders.

Sand Blaster derails, throws riders to ground

Two people fell to the ground from 34 feet in the air Thursday when the Sand Blaster derailed on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk. The victims were taken as trauma alert patients to Halifax Health Medical Center. Several others were also injured.

Victims

The 10 people on the coaster were co-workers who were in Daytona Beach on an organized trip from Kentucky. A spokesperson for Alternative Outlooks confirmed that many of the people involved in the freak crash were employees of the company, which provides housing services for those in need.

Cause of derailment

The roller coaster has been in operation for 40 years and was looked at by regulators mere hours before the incident. It was found to be "in compliance with state law," but the cause of the accident has not been determined.

Lawsuit coming?

Orlando-based law firm Morgan and Morgan said it is representing three of the victims and a lawsuit may be filed.

Attorney Matt Morgan said at a news conference Monday that his clients could have lifelong injuries.

Morgan said he has hired two ride-safety experts to evaluate what went wrong with the Sand Blaster roller coaster when it derailed. Morgan said his clients will contemplate a lawsuit if the ride's insurance companies fight paying them.

Investigation

The Sand Blaster has been shut down indefinitely.

"We have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, and anyone who should be held accountable will be held accountable," the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement.

