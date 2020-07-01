Flying snakes? Yep, they’re a thing

It’s the last thing those who fear snakes want to hear.

Scientists at Virginia Teach University have confirmed one species of snakes can propel into the air.

Researchers took a closer look at the Paradise Tree Snake in hopes of figuring out how they are able to glide through the air.

They discovered the same motion snakes use while slithering on the ground can be used to stabilize them and allow them to fly further.

However, the scientists were not able to learn how the snakes generate lift or how they are able to turn in the air.

Paradise Tree Snakes only live in Southeast Asia and their venom is considered harmless to humans.