Wife of slain UCF program director charged with murder

Danielle J. Redlick, 45, was arrested on a warrant for a violation of probation, Winter Park police said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The wife of the man who died under suspicious circumstances last month has been charged with murder, according to the Orange County Jail website.

Winter Park police said Michael Redlick, 65, was found dead Jan. 12 in his Winter Park home on Temple Drive. Authorities said his cause of death is unknown but said it was suspicious.

The victim's wife, Danielle Redlick, 45, was booked into the Orange County Jail Wednesday just before noon. She is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Winter Park police officials said Danielle Redlick is accused of stabbing Michael Redlick.

Danielle Redlick was also arrested on Jan. 23 on a Seminole County warrant by Winter Park police. The violation of probation stems from a January 2018 charge of resisting an officer.

Michael Redlick was the director of external affairs and partnership relations for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at UCF.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.