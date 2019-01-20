Winning lottery ticket sold in Palm Bay Publix

PALM BAY, Fla. - There were two winners Friday in the Florida Lottery's Fantasy 5 game, including one in Palm Bay.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports the winning ticket was purchased at Publix Super Market at 4711 Babcock Street Northeast in Palm Bay. The winning ticket was worth $106,360.38.

Another Fantasy 5 winning ticket was purchased in Miami.

Both tickets matched all of the numbers drawn in Friday night’s Fantasy 5 jackpot. The winning numbers were 01-03-08-11-29.

