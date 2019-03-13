Winter Garden man dies in fall at Disney's Epcot park

ORLANDO, Fla. - A worker died Tuesday after falling at a construction site behind the France pavilion in the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 1790 block of Avenue of the Stars.

The worker, identified by authorities as George Walter Dewayne Grimes, 58, of Winter Garden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials did not say what Grimes was doing when he fell.

There were no signs of foul play, according to investigators.

News 6 has reached out to Disney for comment but has not heard back.

In July of 2018, a Walt Disney World cast member was killed in an industrial accident near the Pop Century Resort.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.