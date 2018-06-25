Florida woman accused of stashing meth, heroin in Cadillac

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after deputies say they found meth, heroin and thousands of dollars in cash in her 2018 Cadillac, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the investigation began during a traffic stop Saturday night near the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 95 in the Wildwood area. Authorities did not say why the 2018 Cadillac XTS, driven by 32-year-old Allison Valdez, was initially pulled over.

[RELATED: More drug dealers arrested on murder charges in Seminole County]

A K-9 deputy was brought in during the traffic stop and alerted to the odor of narcotics, according to a news release. Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found 2.21 pounds of methamphetamine, 170 grams of heroin and $5,098 in cash.

[READ: 430 pounds of marijuana seized in Winter Park drug bust, deputies say]

Valdez was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and maintaining a drug shop/vehicle. She bonded out of the Sumter County Jail on Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.