Woman charged in Port St. John pellet gun death

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - A 37-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter Friday after deputies said she fatally shot a Port St. John man with an an air rifle last week during an argument.

Sheriff's officials said deputies were called to a home on Lindsay Avenue at 10 p.m. March 14 for medical assistance. Deputies said the man and Brandi George had been in an altercation when she retrieved an air rifle from the bedroom. The man was shot by a .22-caliber air rifle and was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff's officials said.



Investigators said they learned that before deputies arrived, George attempted to clean up the scene in an attempt to hide methamphetamine in the residence.

An autopsy determined the pellet from the air rifle caused the man's death and the death was classified as a homicide.

George was arrested Wednesday for violating her probation and charged Friday with manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

Sheriff's Office officials said they are not releasing the name of the victim at the request of members of his family, who are declining to release his name under Marsy's Law.

