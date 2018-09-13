Woman killed in Delaney Park Home died of blunt trauma, strangulation

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman who was killed inside her Delaney Park home was beaten and strangled to death, according to a newly released medical examiners report.

It happened in April and police arrested the woman's husband on a first-degree murder charge two weeks ago.

Police have released few details about how it happened, but News 6 has uncovered new information, including a frantic call to 911.

When David Tronnes, 50, called 911 to report his wife wasn't breathing in April, he sounded inconsolable.

"I just found my wife. She's not breathing," Tronnes told the operator while sobbing. "I tried to do CPR, I can't get her to breathe. I need help."

Photos from the State Attorney's Office show the couple's garage apartment the day Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, 39, was found dead.

Tronnes told 911 operators he found his wife in the shower.

In one photo, Cooper-Tronnes had a black eye, busted lip, a bloody nose and what appeared to be bruising around her neck and chin.

She died of blunt head trauma and strangulation, according to the medical examiner.

"And you don't know what happened?" the operator asked Tronnes.

"No," Tronnes answered in barely a whisper.

The operator then instructs Tronnes how to give CPR.

"Is she breathing?" the operator asked. "I tried to do CPR, I can't get her to breathe."

Four months later, Orlando police arrested Tronnes on a first-degree murder charge. He is being held without bond in the Orange County Jail.

