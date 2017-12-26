Woman killed on birthday in Orange County Christmas Day shooting

EATONVILLE, Fla. - Police continue to search for the person who they say is responsible for killing a woman and injuring a man in a Christmas morning shooting in Orange County.

The shooting happened a little after 7 a.m. inside a rooming house on Washington Avenue in Eatonville, detectives said.

The woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, died at the scene, while the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

"(It's) really, really sad for Christmas," said Detective Roy Smith, with the Eatonville Police Department. "Everybody made preparations to be with family and loved ones. For someone's niece, sister or nephew or uncle to be in the hospital and for the other to be deceased is heartbreaking -- very, very sad."

Officers said they are pursuing several leads, but are asking for the community's help in locating the alleged shooter, 38-year-old Jason McDonald, who reportedly sped away from the scene in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that was owned by one of the victims.

Officials have not identified the victims, but the stepmother of the woman who died told News 6 that her stepdaughter was sweet, kind and loving, and was celebrating her 34th birthday Monday, on Christmas.

"My questions are, what stirred it up?" said Theresa Jackson, who knew the victim. "Why would he even attempt to do that to her? She didn't harm him. She didn't harm him."

McDonald is believed to have known both victims, and was possibly living in the rooming house, as well.

It's unclear at this time what led to the shooting, but anyone with any information about McDonald's whereabouts or the shooting is ask to call Eatonville police or 800-432-TIPS.

