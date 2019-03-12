Woman runs over cop's foot at Daytona Beach strip club, crashes near Bike Week, police say

Lasean Faison, 26, of North Carolina is accused of beating her friend, fleeing and running over a Daytona Beach police officers foot before crashing a stolen car.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Less than 30 minutes after going to a Daytona Beach hotel lobby overnight Monday to deal with a report of a fight, police arrested a North Carolina woman they said ran over a cop's foot while fleeing and crashed in an area filled with Bike Week visitors.

Daytona Beach police were called to the Lexington Hotel on South Atlantic Avenue just after 1 a.m. Monday. Police said they spoke to a woman who said she and her friend, Lasean Faison, 26, were in a physical fight and Faison choked her. The victim told police that when she attempted to leave Faison grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground, repeatedly punching her.

Hotel employees told police Faison smeared food on the hotel room's walls and flipped a mattress before fleeing, causing about $1,000 in damage.

The victim said Faison stole her keys and left in the victim's Dodge Stratus, knowing she did not have a valid driver's license.

An officer wrote in the arrest report they saw a Dodge Stratus in the hotel parking lot about to leave. When police attempted to stop the car from leaving the parking lot the driver drove off, according to the arrest report.

Officers located the car nearby at Biggins Gentlemen's Club. Police attempted to speak with Faison and she "frantically put the vehicle into reverse and accelerated backwards," running over the officer's boot, the report said.

The officer told Faison to stop and she "accelerated towards me," causing the officer to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Faison was later spotted speeding through Main Street at South Atlantic Avenue, police said. Main Street is the hub of the ongoing Daytona Beach Bike Week 2019 and police noted heavy foot and vehicle traffic in the area where the driver of the Dodge was "driving recklessly."

Police said Faison crashed near Ora Street and Halifax Avenue in Daytona Beach and fled on foot. Officers and a K-9 tracked the suspect and arrested her, according to the report.

According to the Volusia County Jail, Faison is facing 12 charges including grand theft, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and driving with a suspended license.

