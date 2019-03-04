Daytona Beach Bike Week 2019: Everything you need to know

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Get the gas tank filled up and strap on that helmet: Things are revving up as Bike Week rides through Daytona Beach for its 78th annual event.

The biker bonanza kicks off March 8 and runs through March 17. During the 10-day celebration, locals and out-of-towners alike can expect a slew of high-adrenaline happenings in the Volusia County area and beyond.

With so many concerts, contests, races and rallies, it's good for guests to have a plan in place so they know what's happening.

Below is a list of things you need to know about Bike Week 2019.

General information

Daytona Beach Main Street will be the hub of all the Bike Week activity so if you're looking for a place to start, that will be your best bet. There you'll find iconic bars such as Dirty Harry's and Full Moon Saloon as well as countless shops where you can browse patches, vests, boots and all the gear -- plus Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson will be open for anyone in the market for a new hog.

The only thing better than getting a new bike is winning one. A donation of $50 per ticket will get you entered to win a brand new 2018 Harley-Davidson FXLR, the official motorcycle of Bike Week 2019. Only 4,500 entries will be sold and the drawing will be held at noon on March 16. Once you've entered, you'll receive information on where the drawing will be held and what other prizes will be given away. Click here to enter.

The Official Bike Week Welcome Center will be hosted at the brand new One Daytona location, which is directly across from Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Regional Chamber ambassadors will be there to greet visitors, answer questions and hand out the official pocket guide. More information on that here.

Traffic and safety

Given the massive influx of visitors, motorists and pedestrians alike are urged to use caution and follow all roadway signs, since detours and closures could be put in place.

Ahead of the event, the Daytona Beach Police Department put out a news release detailing possible closures. Check out that information below:

Northbound and southbound traffic may be restricted between Auditorium Boulevard and Harvey Street during peak event times, which would affect Oleander Avenue, Wild Olive Street, Grandview Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

Traffic could be restricted on Main Street Bridge so traffic wishing to cross to the beachside is encouraged to use the Seabreeze Boulevard and Broadway bridges to avoid delays.

Police expect to put specific traffic patterns in effect to facilitate movements in festival areas:

Vehicles wishing to enter Main Street from the north via Atlantic Avenue should remain in the right southbound lane. Upon reaching Main Street, you may be allowed to turn right. (Depending on the amount of traffic)

Vehicles approaching from the south on Atlantic Avenue wishing to enter Main Street must enter via Peninsula Drive by turning left on International Speedway Boulevard.

Upon reaching Peninsula Drive, turn right to travel north to Main Street.

Vehicles approaching on Peninsula Drive from the north should turn left on Oakridge Boulevard to Atlantic Avenue and south to Main Street.

Vehicles approaching on Peninsula Drive from the south should remain on Peninsula.

“Motorcycles only” patterns may be established for the Main Street Venue.

Traffic and side streets near and on Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard may be restricted.

Minor traffic pattern changes could be implemented on International Speedway Boulevard but traffic in that area is not expected to cause any major concerns.

Events

Rallies, races and more are being held almost nonstop during the 10-day celebration. We've listed some of the high-profile offerings below, arranged by date.

March 8-17: Daytona Bike Week's 41st Annual Swap Meet at the Daytona Beach Flea Market. Held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. 1425 Tomoka Farm Road, Daytona Beach.

March 8-17: Bruce Rossmeyer's Outlaw Nation Concert Series brings daily concerts at noon and 2 p.m., 1635 N U.S. Hwy 1, Ormond Beach.

March 8-17: Daytona Motorcycle Swap Meet Extravaganza and Show. Held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. At the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E New York Ave., DeLand.

March 8: Nuthin Fancy Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at Broken Spoke Saloon. From 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., 1151 North U.S. Highway 1, Ormond Beach.

March 9: DeLand Bike Rally. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown DeLand, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand.

March 9: Rat's Hole Indian and Period Style Bike Show. Contest open to all types of bikes, $10 to enter. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Held at Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach, 290 N. Beach Street, Daytona Beach.

March 9: Warren Lane's True Grit Antique Gathering. Bikes from 1979 and older will be on display. Free swap meet. At Broken Spoke Saloon,1151 N. U.S. Highway 1, Ormond Beach.

March 9-12: Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross Championship. Racers will qualify on Sunday, March 10 for the main race the following day. Daytona Vintage Supercross will premiere March 12 and then AMA ATV Pro Racing will thrill fans later in the day. At Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

March 12: American Muscle Bike and Car Show. Free to enter, featuring choppers, baggers and muscle cars. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Volusia Top Gun, 2900 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach.

March 12: Bike Night with American Flat Track at One Daytona Nights. The men, women and machines of the 2019 Daytona 2019 will be available for photo opportunities and Q&As from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1 Daytona Boulevard, Daytona Beach.

March 13, March 16: Coleslaw wrestling at Sopotnick's Cabbage Patch. Held at 1 p.m. both days. 549 Tomoka Farms Road, Samsula.

March 14: 41st Annual Side Car and Trike Day and Show. From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Daytona Flea Market, 1425 Tomoka Farm Road, Daytona Beach.

March 14: Bike Week Bike Rodeo and Bike Show at Leather & Lace MC Clubhouse. Gates open at 1 p.m., admission is $10 per person, 574 W. Ariel Road, Edgewater.

March 14: Halifax Humane Society Bike Week Ruff Ride. Registration begins at noon. Riders must be checked in by 5 p.m. and arrive at The Iron Horse by 8 p.m. to be included in the poker tournament. Advanced registration is $25 per person or $30 day-of. Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach.

March 14-16: Daytona Biker Bash. Quiet Riot and Puddle of Mudd will be performing free concerts. Guests can also expect bikes, competitions and drink specials. At Daytona Stadium, 3917 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach.

March 15: Daytona Bike Week's 4th Annual Burning Bike. There will be live bands on two stages plus a bikini contest. Guests are invited to write the name of a loved one who has passed on the 75 foot wooden handmade bike before it is burned. Fastland Campground, 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand.

March 15: Boardwalk Bike Show. The grand prize is a 6-foot high trophy plus $500. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. At Daytona Beach Boardwalk,10 Ocean Avenue, Daytona Beach.

March 16: Motorcycle Demolition Derby. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Daytona Flea Market, 1425 Tomoka Farm Road, Daytona Beach.

For more information, including the full list of events, go to OfficialBikeWeek.com.

