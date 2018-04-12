Recently released convicted murderer arrested in Sumter County homicide

Sumter County detectives said Fannie Houck, left, was killed by Stanley Tarrand, 40, right.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Less than six months after being released from prison for a 1993 murder conviction, a Sumter County man killed again, officials with the Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives said a woman was found dead in Webster, Florida on Monday near County Road 711 and State Route 50. Less than 24 hours later, they identified 63-year-old Fannie Houck as the victim.

On Thursday, authorities in Lake County arrested Stanley Tarrand, 40, in the connection with the homicide. Detectives said they followed leads that placed Houck with Tarrand in the Tampa Bay area. They also used cellphone data to place Houck within a half-mile of Tarrand's residence.

Houck's body was found 8 miles from Tarrand's home. She was shot "execution style," deputies said.

Tarrand was released from the Florida Department of Corrections in November. He was serving a 51-year sentence for a 1993 Sumter County homicide committed when Tarrand was a 15 years old. He was sentenced in 1995 and released after serving 23 years of that sentence.

Tarrand is charged with first-degree murder and held without bond.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the homicide.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.