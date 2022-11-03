Tropical Depression Lisa crosses into southern Mexico

This satellite image taken at 8:40am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Lisa under Cuba in the Caribbean Sea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week as a likely hurricane. (NOAA via AP)

MEXICO CITY – Tropical Depression Lisa moved into southern Mexico on Thursday, a day after making landfall as a hurricane near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize and heading inland over northern Guatemala.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). The storm's center was about 65 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Ciudad del Carmen, on Mexico’s Gulf coast.

Lisa was moving west at 10 mph (17 kph) and was expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

Belize's National Emergency Management Organization said the storm came ashore between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City.

Local media in Belize reported some flooding as well as some homes that lost their sheet-metal roofs in the storm’s winds.

The hurricane center warned of the danger of flooding and mudslides from heavy rains in Mexico. It said the storm could drop 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain on the eastern portion of Mexico's Chiapas state and the Mexican state of Tabasco.