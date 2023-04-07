Our Roots: Autism Acceptance Month

Which do you prefer? Autism acceptance, or awareness?

April is Autism Acceptance Month, when we recognize the challenges those with Autism Spectrum Disorder have to overcome, but also bring awareness and acceptance to developmental disabilities.

There are many events and venues in and around Central Florida that offer low-sensory experiences including theme parks, water sport parks, theaters, museums, zoos and more.

WATER SPORTS PARK CELEBRATES AUTISM ACCEPTANCE

Orlando Water Sports Park held their annual event to raise awareness and acceptance for those with autism. Organizer Tom Hart said his Cable4ACause event focuses on introducing children affected by ASD and other developmental disorders to water sports.

Participants learned to wakeboard, kneeboard and use the water park’s aqua obstacle course. Visit here for more on the event.

THEME PARKS AND OTHER ‘SENSORY-FRIENDLY’ VENUES

Sea World

Universal Studios

Disney World

Legoland

Aquatica

Discovery Cove

SeaWorld is now a certified autism center.

This includes certified staff, sensory maps that describe which rides have what sensory levels, quiet rooms and noise-reducing headphones. View the theme park’s guide here.

Universal Studios also has a new ‘quiet room’ area located at Health Services. It’s equipped with unique rubber floor, an activity wall panel, dimming lights and multiple hiding tunnels. There is also a guide offered at Universal that shows the different attractions sensory levels, describing features like loud noises, water ride, etc. View that guide here.

Disney World and its water parks also offer a low-sensory experience. There a dozens of “take a break” zones available throughout the parks where a guest can relax. To view those locations and Disney’s guide for ASD and cognitive disabilities, visit here.

Other sensory-friendly experiences are available at Dinosaur World, Legoland, Brevard Zoo and select AMC movie theaters.

For a full guide of those, visit here.

FAMOUS PEOPLE WITH ASD

There are several celebrities that have been open about having autism.

Tim Burton (movie director)

Anthony Hopkins (actor)

Darryl Hannah (actress)

Albert Einstein (scientist)

AUTISM DIAGNOSES RATES TRIPLE

Autism diagnoses rates have tripled from 2000 to 2016.

There currently is no medical tests to diagnose autism, but there are screenings that you can do for your child as well as adults.

For more on Central Florida centers that offer autism diagnoses and testing, visit here.

