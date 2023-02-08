Legoland theme parks become certified autism centers

Merlin Entertainment, the parent company of Legoland Resorts, has announced that all of its Florida theme parks are now Certified Autism Centers.

The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) granted Legoland Florida and Legoland California with autism certification in 2022. In addition, Legoland Florida’s three onsite hotels, as well as Peppa Pig Theme Park, received the accreditation.

IBCCES provides the certification after the theme park proves it has demonstrated the evidence-based training as well as the perspectives of individuals with autism. In addition, the organization provides resources such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations, and renewal requirements to ensure the parks have the tools and support that can make a lasting impact.

“Legoland Resorts are designed to inspire creativity amongst children of all abilities – our rides, experiences and entertainment all foster a child’s imagination through a lens of belonging. With 1 in 44 children diagnosed with autism in the U.S.A., we want to build understanding and empathy while also ensuring our teams have the tools and support strategies when engaging with a neurodiverse population,” said Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments. “Through this certification, we’re providing our guests with more opportunities to create and play their way, while supporting parents through every step of the vacation planning journey.”

Some things families might notice while in the park include trained team members equipped to better assist guests with autism, pre-planning resources, signature signage, low sensory areas allow guests with certain sensitivities to take a break and relax and quiet rooms dedicated to children with varying sensory needs.

Click here to read more about the accessibility information at Legoland Florida.

