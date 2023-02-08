Busch Gardens gives opening date for new ‘Serengeti Flyer’ attraction

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Wednesday announced the opening date of its all-new swinging attraction, Serengeti Flyer.

The theme park said Serengeti Flyer will open on Feb. 27 and will be the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind.

It will be located not far from the park’s former Rhino Rally area, near the animal care center and elephant habitat.

Riders will board swings and will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain. While guests are onboard they will experience multiple negative-G moments while soaring to speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak.

“Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Neal Thurman, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions including Iron Gwazi, the Golden Ticket Award Winner for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022.”

The theme park said guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once. Riders must be at least 48 inches tall to ride.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass members will be among the first to experience the new attraction when it opens.

