WonderWorks Orlando to host 25th anniversary birthday bash

ORLANDO, Fla. – WonderWorks Orlando is set to host a major birthday bash next month in honor of its 25th anniversary.

On March 4, the attraction invites guests to celebrate with a variety of fun surprises including giveaways, discounted tickets, appearances from the mascot, Professor Wonder, a roaming magician and more. Guests can also explore new anniversary exhibits, including a digital ball wall and a Route 66 traveling exhibit.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

“We owe our success to the tourists, educators, and locals of Orlando, so we want to say thank you for supporting us over the past 25 years!” said Brian Wayne, general manager at WonderWorks Orlando. “Looking forward to many more years of upside-down fun ahead.”

The team will also host science labs throughout the day to help educate guests in an entertaining and engaging way, the attraction said in a news release.

“It’s hard to believe WonderWorks has been around for 25 years! Our whole team is so excited to host an epic anniversary celebration that you won’t want to miss,” said Davianys Ramos, sales manager at WonderWorks Orlando.

WonderWorks Orlando is also inviting its guests to share memories from past visits. The attraction is collecting photos, videos and memories from guests and will be sharing some of them on its social media channels. Memories can be emailed to WonderWorks by clicking here. WonderWorks is also spreading the love with 25 acts of random kindness in the community and will be giving away a family pass to 25 wonderful families in need. The community can nominate a deserving family for the giveaway by emailing here.

WonderWorks Orlando is located at 9067 International Drive.

Click here to learn more about the opportunities offered or get ticket information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.