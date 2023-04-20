Drought worsens for part of Central Florida

🌧️A tale of two extremes🌵

Ft. Lauderdale may have set the record for most rain in a 24-hour period and it wasn’t from a hurricane. Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you.

Most of the more than TWO FEET of rain fell within a 12-hour period and from a lone supercell thunderstorm.

Click here to see how this happened.

Meanwhile, parts of Central Florida are still in a severe drought (the drought actually got worse in parts of Central Florida), BUT parts of the region picked up some INSANELY beneficial rain this past Sunday and Monday.

Click here to see the latest drought update.

Don’t get used to it! ☀😎😍😳

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

It certainly has been SPECTACULAR over the last couple of days! Especially on Tuesday. Right?

Of course, Monday was ugly, but the payoff came the following day.

(a)

It was almost like the desert in Central Florida with such dry air behind that strong front. Didn’t you LOVE that light northerly breeze?

We’ve gradually felt the humidity, and we’ve seen the clouds increase a little bit over the past day or so.

Get ready for MORE changes into the weekend! “Florida weather” WILL make a comeback! Expect humidity to increase and rain chances to return!

Oh, and don’t forget our summer-like HEAT!

Click here for more on the changes with your weekend forecast.

Is it time to stow away the sweaters? 🧥

By a raise of hands, who else loved these past few cool mornings? You know I did!

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. A cold front earlier this week ushered in a stretch of just some beautiful weather, especially those crisp cool mornings.

Yesterday, my daughter posed a question that inspired me to write up an explanation. When will we put away the sweaters for good this season?

Click here to see Central Florida’s average end dates for our cold and cool seasons, and what the difference between the two seasons is.

⚡ Brevard man’s lightning-related death 2nd in the US this year ⚡

Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you.

Lightning can be beautiful, but more importantly as many of you know, it can be deadly. Last weekend, two people lost their lives as a result of lightning.

These two reports are the first lightning-related fatalities in the United States so far in 2023.

Sadly, one of those deaths happened right here in Central Florida.

Read more about what the National Lightning Safety Council says people are doing when they are struck by clicking here.

Two sayings I want to leave you with as we approach the warmer summer months to help keep you guys safe: “If you see it, flee it” and “When thunder roars, head indoors.” Stay safe out there!