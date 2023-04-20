Is Florida done with cold fronts this season?

ORLANDO, Fla. – There was a change in the air this week and many Central Floridians experienced a nice shock to the system when walking out their doors in the mornings.

Wake up temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday dipped into the 50s in many areas with spots like Leesburg, Melbourne and Daytona Beach starting their stretch of mornings in the 50s on Monday.

But as the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” And that is certainly true when it comes to Central Florida’s sweater-weather season.

As temperatures begin to gradually warm up, some might wonder if that was the final stretch of cool mornings for a while.

Below is the breakdown of the average end dates to our “cold” and “cool” seasons.

Average end to Central Florida’s “COLD SEASON” (temperatures drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit):

Orlando: April 8

Daytona Beach: April 14

Melbourne: April 7

Sanford: April 16

But we do have some more time for those “cool season” fans out there.

Average end to Central Florida’s “COOL SEASON’ (temperatures drop below 60 degrees Fahrenheit):

Orlando: May 6

Daytona Beach: May 17

Melbourne: May 8

Sanford: May 16

