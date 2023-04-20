Another GREAT day in Central Florida. Here’s when rain enters the forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will have a bit of a warmup for the next few days before a new front brings some rain this weekend.

Expect a high temperature of 85 degrees Thursday in Orlando, with a good bit of sunshine.

Temperatures will be mild to start Friday morning, in the mid- to upper 60s.

In Orlando, the high temperature on Friday will be 86 degrees.

Temperatures will warm to 89 on Saturday.

Rain chances will be at 20% on Friday and 30% on Saturday afternoon as a new front approaches. Behind the front, we will not see drastic changes.

Expect a high temperature in the mid-80s on Sunday, with dry conditions.

Rain chances increase next week.

We currently have a deficit of 6.35 inches of rain in Orlando since the first of the year.

The fire danger remains moderate for all of Central Florida.