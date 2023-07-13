Summer is bringing it all

More “feels like” temperatures well into the 100s! 🌡🥵☀😜

After a brief break from the extreme heat, it’s baaaaaaack!

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

Last week sure was a hot one! Right?

We had feels like temperatures up to 110 degrees or more at times.

Because of the earlier start to the rain over the past couple of days, our feels like temperatures didn’t quite make it that high.

Now that we’re going back to normal with typical sea breezes firing up later in the afternoon, the feels like temperature will soar.

Expect feels like temperatures up to near 110 degrees or higher at times this weekend.

Click here for more on this weekend’s hot forecast.

Forecasting Change: The heat indexes have been relentless 🥵

The last two weeks we have been having some really hot days. Recently the “feels like” temperatures have been in the triple digits daily.

Hey Insiders, this is chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells. With this week’s story on Forecasting Change, we’re going to take a look at the the increase in “Heat Index Days.”

Since 1979 in Orlando, we have increased our days with a heat index above 90 degrees by almost a full three weeks. Here’s more on the statistics on the triple digit heat indexes and how it impacts your health.

Did you hear about the dust? 🤧

Hi Insiders, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here! Lately there’s been a ton of chatter on social media and the internet about dry, dusty air heading our way.

Now, this is not just any type of dust. We’re talking about dust from all the way from the Sahara Desert.

It’ll travel about 5,000 miles across the Atlantic Basin and some of it is expected to arrive over the southeastern United States by next week. The dry dusty air may impact the Caribbean Islands as early as this weekend.

If it moves into our area, it’ll bring a number of things to Central Florida, including drier air, and lower our rain chances, affect air quality and produce some stunning sunrises and sunsets. But why does the plume of Saharan dust create vibrant sunsets and sunrises? Click here for more.

Florida coral threatened by record hot ocean🌊

It’s been really hot in Florida lately. What’s up guys? Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges here to talk about it. As you may imagine, all of that heat has also been going into the ocean.

Recently, in the Keys, several instruments recorded water temperatures well into the mid and even upper 90s. That is the hottest its ever been in the satellite era (1960s) this early in the year.

El Niño and climate change both have a role to play in why the ocean temperatures across the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic are shattering records.

This is putting unprecedented stress on Florida’s coral. I talked with an expert about how dire this situation is for our coral, and potentially Florida’s economy if the ocean doesn’t cool down. Click here for more on that.

Side note: the only way to cool down the ocean is for a tropical storm or hurricane to churn up cooler water from deeper in the ocean. We obviously don’t want that either....

☀️Cicadas: The sounds, the weather and the recipes? 👀

(Hal Chen)

The buzzing sound of the cicada is one many associate with summer. Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you to chat about the loudest insect in the world. That’s right, we’re talking about the cicada.

The droning sound of the cicada can be heard in the late spring through the early fall. Did you know their loud buzzing is temperature driven? As many of you know, I love to find weird weather stuff, but this article takes an interesting turn. Needless to say, I went down a rabbit hole 🐰 into the cicada world.

Read more about how weather drives their unique sound and why people eat them by clicking here! Yes, you read that correctly. There are recipes. Just click the link. Trust me, it’s interesting. 👀

So many new baby stars! 🌟

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. Fun fact about me, I love stars! I was that little girl who needed a ceiling full of glow in the dark stars in my bedroom.

So it’s safe to say, I am always excited when I hear about new pictures coming from the James Webb Space Telescope.

It’s crazy that it just celebrated its one-year birthday up in space.

(KSAT)

To honor the day, NASA released a new image showing the birth of baby stars six trillion miles away from Earth!

Click here to watch my interview with a NASA astrophysicist and learn more about what scientists have been able to learn thanks to their brand new space telescope.