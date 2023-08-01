Our Roots: Back To School

Our Roots Newsletter: Back To School Edition

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kids head back to school on Aug. 10 in most Central Florida counties. Parents are facing even more challenges this year with rising inflation. Here are some ways to save — from free back-to-school supplies to free student lunches.

Free school lunch programs

For the 2023-24 school year, the Orange County School District is providing free school meals at no charge to their students per the community eligibility provision.

Not all Central Florida school districts will be offering free lunches, but to find out if your school does here is a list we compiled available on our website here.

Free teacher school supply store reopens

Central Florida educators had the chance to shop for school supplies free of charge at Orange County’s “A Gift for Teaching.” The free teacher supply store reopened on Tuesday and will remain open through the end of the school year, the nonprofit announced.

Telethon for A Gift For Teaching

On Aug. 17, News 6 will host a telethon to help A Gift For Teaching. Your donation will be eligible to be doubled on telethon day by matching funders. Every $1 received can provide up to $20 worth of supplies to teachers and their students.

