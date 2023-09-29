Hurricane Ian: One year later

It’s hard to believe it has already been a year since one of the worst hurricanes in Florida history came ashore.

Destruction, as we know, wasn’t contained to the coast as historic flooding spread through a lot of inland Central Florida.

News 6 and the Pinpoint Weather Team checked in with some of the impacted communities to see how far we have all come and what still needs to be done to recover from the devastating storm.

On a special LIVE edition of Talk To Tom, Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells talked to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to see how their arsenal of airboats and high-water rescue vehicles saved people from the flood waters a year ago.

Flooding was extreme all across Central Florida, including in Volusia County. A year after the flood, people as you may imagine, still need help. One homeowner showed News 6 investigator Erik Sandoval that her home was still badly damaged and had mushrooms growing out of her walls. In New Smyrna Beach, when repairs began, one resident told us he found an invasion of crabs when he started to cut drywall out.

In Seminole County, one resident told us how he remembers the unbelievable amount of water after the storm. He told News 6′s Catherine Silver that year went by fast and there is still work to be done. Seminole County’s head of Emergency Management Alan Harris showed us the progress since Ian and what’s left to be done.

News 6 investigator Louis Bolden has been on top of Florida’s insurance issue for a long time. Hurricane Ian stressed the insurance market even more. Here is the latest on how Ian impacted insurance in Florida.

Ian became the costliest storm in Florida’s history. Its devastation was widespread and extreme. News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld talked with the director of Florida’s Department Of Emergency Management on where recovery stands and preparedness for the next storm.

Hopefully the next storm doesn’t come around for a very, very long time. We want to say never, but we know that’s not the case.

Thank you for trusting News 6 and the Pinpoint Weather Team during the worst times and the best times.