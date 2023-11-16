Soaking rain, Great Whites spotted and the physics behind wind

Dual low pressure systems bringing heavy rain to Central Florida but don’t worry, sunnier days are ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Michelle Morgan. If you haven’t stepped outside, it’s windy and rainy across the area.

We’ve been stuck with overcast skies and breezy conditions since last weekend and finally, some rain has developed across the area.

One area of low pressure is over South Florida while the other is over the Gulf of Mexico and both are pumping up the moisture keeping the rain chances high through early Friday morning.

Even though the rain is beneficial in many areas, the rain will get heavy resulting in scattered flooding. However, drier and sunnier days are ahead, especially in time for the weekend.

Dual Lows

TALK TO TOM: Great White Sharks spotted in Florida waters

People across the country love Florida and it turns out sharks do too.

In this episode of Talk To Tom, chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells talks to experts about great white sharks arriving in Florida waters.

Researchers recently spotted a 10-foot, 460-pound great white shark swimming along Daytona Beach.

They say more are coming. You can learn more about their migratory path and just how close they will get to our shore on Talk to Tom.

This image released by Discovery shows a great white shark in a scene from "Jaws in the Shallows," premiering July 27 as part of Discovery's Shark Week. (Discovery via AP) (© 2023, Discovery, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Hear that wind howling? No, you don’t. The wind has no sound. 🤫

Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here, currently trying to detangle my hair after being outside for all of five seconds in the wind. 😂

That east wind has been whipping around pretty well the last several days.

I’ve heard wind chimes which is a lovely sound, but did you know wind doesn’t have an actual sound? We claim to hear the winds howling or whistling, but that sound is not the wind, it’s something else.

Click here to read more about air in motion aka wind by clicking here!