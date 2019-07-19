Animal lovers: Did you know your dog can be a blood donor?

If you’ve ever donated or received blood, you know what an impactful thing it can be. Even if you haven’t, you’ve surely seen posts and commercials urging people to donate.

Just as humans sometimes need blood, so do dogs.

And, just like humans, they too can donate blood.

In a study done by VetRecord, it was found that 70% of pet owners were completely unaware they could donate their pet’s blood, while 89% said they’d allow their pet to do so if it were suitable.

You’re probably wondering what the process looks like.

Many veterinary schools have programs in which a dog can donate blood, but there are typically requirements the donor must meet, such as:

Being current on vaccinations

Being free of parasites

Being free of any medications except those for heartworm and/or flea prevention

Having no murmur in the heart

Being the universal blood type

Being healthy

Being friendly

Being of a certain age

If the dog meets those requirements, the blood is sent to be tested for infectious diseases.

So what happens during the actual blood draw? According to Petfinder, it's quite simple.

No anesthesia is required and the blood is taken from the jugular vein. The procedure takes a total of about 30 minutes.

Though your furry friend won’t be restricted from his normal everyday activities, it is suggested that you give him some rest and TLC.

It's worth noting that different areas may have varying requirements, but if you'd like to learn more about having your puppy pal donate blood, contact your local vet for more information.

Would you consider letting your dog donate blood? Have you done so in the past? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

[READ NEXT: Best movie theater ever? This cinema wants you to bring your dog along | Mama duck proudly struts new babies through nursing home -- again | 9 questions you’ve been too embarrassed to ask about CBD, answered]

Graham Media Group 2019