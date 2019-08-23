Dog that was stuffed in trunk was severely emaciated, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was caught on camera being stuffed into the trunk of a car outside an animal shelter was severely emaciated to the point that he had no visible body fat, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video from the Humane Society of Brevard County shows a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Sara Perry, pulling the dog then hoisting him up by his leash to put him into the trunk of a car.

Humane Society of Brevard County Executive Director Theresa Clifton said Perry brought Neptune to the shelter because she wanted to surrender him and she became upset when staff members told her they were already at capacity and couldn't accept the animal.

"Then she asked if we would euthanize it and we said we do not euthanize animals just because people don't want them and she got angry, so we gave her the information to go to another shelter," Clifton said.

Deputies said they went to Perry's home Thursday morning to check on Neptune. Perry said she was unable to feed the dog, which was severely emaciated, according to an arrest report.

Neptune was taken to a veterinarian who determined that he was so severely emaciated that he was losing muscle mass and his ribs, pelvic bones and other bones were clearly visible, authorities said.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced Perry's arrest Thursday night on Facebook, calling the accusations against her "despicable."

"The abuse of this innocent pet makes absolutely no sense and can only be attributed to someone who has zero compassion for animals, and quite frankly, shouldn't be allowed to even own a plant, much less a pet," Ivey said.

Perry was arrested on an animal cruelty charge. She has since been released from the Brevard County Jail after posting bail.

